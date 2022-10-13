With more than 1,000 followers, Singh was also quite active on the social media platform Facebook.

According to his bio on Facebook, he was "self-employed in alternative medicine". He studied at Kerala University and St Thomas College in Kozhencherry.

Singh posted Haikus, the traditional Japanese poem of 17 syllables on Facebook.

His latest post on Facebook read: "A furnace, blacksmith's wife at work, her body bent over."

The Kerala police have labelled the main accused in the human sacrifice case as a pervert.

Shafi convinced the couple that human sacrifice would solve their financial issues and brought them under his influence. Singh was a traditional massage therapist.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam

Shafi is a pervert and a sadist, with a mindset to cause injury, harm and death. "He will make up any story, trap anyone." He said Shafi faces many cases, including theft and rape, against him.

In one of the rape cases, a 75-year-old woman was raped, and was inflicted injuries on various parts of her body.