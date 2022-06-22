Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu

. .

Babu has been charged of allegedly sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor's identity through a Facebook live session.

The woman, who appeared in movies produced by Vijay Babu's production house, lodged a complaint with the police on April 22 and detailed through a Facebook post the physical assault and sexual exploitation she had allegedly suffered at the hands of the producer-actor for the past one and half months.

Vijay Babu had moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him saying it was an attempt to blackmail him.