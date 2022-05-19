Kerala: Heavy rains lashes several parts, Control Rooms set up to tackle emergencies

Many low-lying areas in Kochi city have been inundated as rains continued throughout the night.

New Delhi, May 19: In Kerala, heavy rains lashed several parts of the state last night, especially in the central and northern districts.

Those staying along the banks of river Periyar in Ernakulam district have been asked to remain alert. Control Rooms have been set up by the health, fire, coastal police, and fisheries departments to tackle emergencies.

Idukki district also received heavy rains last night. At Nedumkandam, an uprooted tree fell on a house early this morning, entrapping its occupants for nearly an hour. They escaped unhurt.

The districts in north Kerala, where a red alert was issued yesterday, also received heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the districts of Kannur and Kasargod today, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert has been issued to six districts in the state.

The Met Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.