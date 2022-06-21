Kerala Gold Smuggling case: Swapna Suresh writes to PM seeking CBI probe

In the letter, Swapna Suresh has claimed that she has been made a scapegoat in the issue while stating IAS officer M Sivakar of prime accused in the gold smuggling case.

The NIA, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs have conducted separate probes into the racket that was busted with the seizure of gold worth Rs 15 crore from the diplomatic baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5, 2020.

Several people, including M Sivasankar, the former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and another ex-employee of the UAE Consulate here, Sarith, were arrested in connection with the case.