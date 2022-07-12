Kerala: Crude bomb hurled at RSS Office in Kannur district

Kannur, July 12: A crude bomb was hurled at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Payyannur in the Kannur district of Kerala. Window glasses of the building were shattered in the incident which occurred around 1 am, police said.

Kerala: Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kannur district, no loss of life reported | Oneindia News

No casualty has been reported and motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the cops said. The number of attackers is not yet known and CCTV footage of the area was being examined to ascertain the same, police said.