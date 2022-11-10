Kerala amends Kalamandalam deemed varsity rules to remove Governor as its Chancellor

"Suiting action to its words that it no longer wants Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the helm of universities in the state, the Pinarayi Vijayan headed dispensation issued an order amending the rules and regulations of the deemed university of Art and Culture," according to PTI.

Khan is presently Chancellor of the Kerala Kalamandalam according to its website.

The move comes amidst the government's ongoing tussle with Khan over functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors, in the state and its announcement that it will come out with an ordinance to replace him with eminent academicians at the helm of varsities in Kerala.

The amended rules of the deemed university also state that the governance system and management structure of the Kerala Kalamandalam shall be in accordance with the decision of the state government.

The Kerala government and the Government have engaged in a bitter war of words ver functioning of universities, including appointment of Vice Chancellors.

