Kerala: 34-year-old vlogger held for encouraging schoolgirl to try ganja in video chat

Francis Nevin Augustine (34) was taken into custody from his residence in Mattancherry in Ernakulam district here on Tuesday and his arrest was recorded later, the Excise department said.

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 10: A vlogger has been arrested for allegedly encouraging a school girl to try ganja during a recent video chat, which has gone viral.

An Excise team, led by Mattancherry Range Inspector V S Pradeep, who conducted searches at the house, found two gram ganja, a banned contraband, hidden in his garments.

The officer said an inquiry was launched against him after the video chat went viral.

''We could not recover any other drug from his house. But while frisking his body, we could find two gram ganja from the pockets,'' he said.

The officer also warned of stringent action against those who propagate the usage of drugs via social media or any other way.

According to reports, while in the custody, Francis was heard lecturing the cops on the benefits of ganja. "Marijuana is in my blood and I'll smoke it till I die, no matter what anybody says," he was heard saying in the video that was recorded by the cops.

He further said the if spinach, cabbage and carrot are vegetables, then ganja is also a vegetable. I don't think using it is wrong. The seeds of it fall on the ground and grow. It is a medicine for all diseases and will use it till death.