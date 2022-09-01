New Delhi, Sep 01: Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is resorting to "diversionary tactics" and "false accusations" against him in an act of desperation.

In a series of tweets, Saxeana said "I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations."

Saxena, sharing a brief statement on Twitter, said he would not be surprised if "more such baseless personal attacks" were made on him and his family in the coming days.

"He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he said in the statement.

Earlier this week, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had in the Delhi assembly accused Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his stint at KVIC. The AAP has alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena.

"As a public representative, CM needs to explain to the people 'his art' of converting Rs 17 lakh, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by 2 employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1400 Cr as claimed by AAP," Saxena said in another tweet

Meanwhile, several AAP leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were quick to hit back at him as they asked why he was scared of a probe into allegations of corruption against him.

The relations between the two sides in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Subsequently, the AAP accused Saxena of corruption during his tenure as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and demanded a CBI probe into it. Breaking his silence on the corruption allegation, the LG tweeted he had flagged various issues including "grave anomalies" in the Excise Policy 2021-22, now withdrawn by the Kejriwal government, but "unfortunately" the response he received was in the form of "subterfuge" and "personal attack" on him.