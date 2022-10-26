Kejriwal confident Delhi would choose AAP over BJP in MCD polls this time

MCD polls are expected to be held at the end of 2022 or early next year. However, there has been no formal announcement regarding the dates. In 2017, the BJP swept the civic body polls, bagging 181 wards in the erstwhile south, north and east Delhi municipal corporations.

The Centre unified the three municipal corporations this year into the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. "They used wrong tactics during delimitation to delay the MCD polls. They can do whatever they want but the public is going to reject them. All the demonic powers have aligned against us to suppress the voice of truth but they will not be able to silence the voice of the people," he asserted.

Stressing that the Aam Aadmi Party was fully geared up for the elections, he said the people of Delhi want them to clean up the city. "The residents of Delhi gave us the responsibility for improving schools and hospitals and we fulfilled it. Now the people of Delhi want to entrust us with the responsibility of cleaning up the national capital," he said.