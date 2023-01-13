Keep those inclined towards propagating radicalisation in separate jail enclosures: MHA to states

Those who have the propensity and potential to negatively influence others should also be kept in separate enclosures the MHA said.

New Delhi, Jan 13: In a directive to the prison administration of all states and Union Territories the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the authorities to pay special attention to ensure that those inmates inclined towards propagating the ideology of radicalisation in separate enclosures.

The MHA also said that those inmates who are in custody for offences related to narcotics and smuggling of drugs must also be lodged separately and to the extent possible not allowed to mix with other inmates. This is being directed with the intention of keeping the other inmates away from the influence of such unscrupulous individuals, the MHA also said.

Further the MHA said that the prison authorities should lay emphasis on special de-radicalisation sessions in all jails with the help of correctional and behavioural experts on a regular basis. This will go a long way in bringing change in the mindset of misguided criminals.

The MHA had issued these directions in a written letter to the Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretary (Home) of all states and UTs. Copies of the communication were also sent to the Director General and Inspector General of Prisons.

The MHA said that it is the constant endeavour of the Government of India to share important guidelines with the states and UTs on varied aspects of prison administration in the form of advisories issues from time to time.

A Model Prison Manual 2016 was forwarded to all states and Ursine May 2016. This was a step in this direction and was aimed at bringing uniformity in the basic principles governing the jails in the country.

Despite follow-up several states are yet to confirm the status of adoption of the Model Prison Manual 2016.

"The states and UTs who have not adopted the Model Prison Manual so far are again requested to expedite the same and take necessary steps for adopting it and bringing in the prison reforms in accordance with the guidelines provided in the Manual," the MHA said.

The MHA while citing data by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) said that as many as 1,102 jails in the country are equipped with video conferencing facilities.

The MHA said that under the eCourts Mission Mode Project, a video conferencing facility between Courts and Jails have been enabled in 3,240 court complexes.

The MHA requested the prison authorities to make special efforts to make use of the video conferencing facilities.

The MHA in its letter further added, ' wherever such a facility is not available, suitable arrangements may be provided by the state authorities by taking up the matter with the officers of the concerned courts on an urgent basis.'

The MHA also urged the authorities to use the grant under the Modernisation of Prisons' Project.

Citing the NCRB publication, Prison Statistics India 2021, the MHA noted that there is a national average of approximately 28 per cent of posts of jail staff lying vacant in various states and UTs as on December 31 2021. In some states the vacancies are as high as 40 to 50 per cent and this does not augur well for efficient management of the jails.

There are posts of Medical Officers, psychologists and psychiatrists also lying vacant in the jails in many states and UTs, the MHA said. Sensitive institutions such as prisons and correctional services should not be understaffed the MHA said. This is not only a potential security risk, but also deprives the prison inmate of correctional services, the MHA noted.