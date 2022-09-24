Keep it clean, keep it safe: How the federal agencies raided the PFI

Raids were carried out across 15 states which led to the arrest of O M S Salam, and this involved the coordination between the National Investigation Agency, Enforcement Directorate, the Intelligence Bureau and 86 platoons of para-military forces.

New Delhi, Sep 24: The raids on the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country which led to the arrest of 106 accused was probably one of the most meticulously planned operations.

The NIA, ED raids on the Popular Front of India was probably one of the most meticulously planned operations by the agencies which involved everything from planning to coordination to complete secrecy.

None had a clue about such a plan by the federal agencies and there was radio silence about the operation. An official explains to OneIndia that apart from executing the operation, it was also important to maintain secrecy as they had to ensure that violence does not erupt considering the strength of the organisation especially in the southern states.

In all there were 300 NIA officials who were led by IPS officers on the ground. The officials were briefed about the operation by the NIA chief a day before the operation. The brief was, 'get the job done without any mistakes or mishaps.'

It was decided to go ahead with the raids after the dossiers by the NIA and IB were studied in detail. The ED report on the money transactions were also studied in-depth as a result of which the agency was also part of the operation.

At around 3.30 am, the order to go ahead with the raid was issued by NIA director general Dinkar Gupta and ED director Sanjay Mishra. The raids which began at 4 am at fifteen states were carried out with the assistance of the local police.

During the raids the NIA's primary focus was on the unlawful activities of the organisation while the ED chased down the source of funding. Since 2009, a sum of Rs 60 crore has been deposited into the accounts of the PFI and this includes cash deposits of nearly Rs 30 crore, the ED probe had learnt. The ED has attached 23 bank accounts of the PFI showing a balance of Rs 59,12,051 and 10 banks of the frontal organisation Rehab Foundation of India.

Further the ED learnt that the PFI had been mobilising funds from networks in the Gulf and the money was routed in through illegal channels. This has been done as a part of a larger criminal conspiracy of PFI and its related entities to raise funds within the country and abroad to carry out various unlawful activities which have resulted in the registration of numerous FIRs and complaints against them,"a report filed by the ED had said.

"Investigation established that 'proceeds of crime' in the form of unaccounted and unexplained cash as well as foreign funds were parked in MVVP and were projected as untainted," the ED had also said.