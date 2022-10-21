Kedarnath Mandira: When the Pandavas went looking for Lord Shiva

The Kedarnath Temple has a rich history to it. A folk legend about Panch Kedar relates to the Pandavas. After they defeated their cousins the Kauravas in the epic Kurukshetra war, they wished to atone for their sins of committing gotra hatya and Brāhmanahatya.

Thus they handed over the reins of their kingdom to their kin and left in search of lord Shiva. First they went to Varanasi famous for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. However Shiva wanted to avoid them as he was angry by the death and dishonesty at the Kurukshetra war. He assumed the full form of a bull (Nandi) and hid in the Garhwal region.

Not finding Shiva the. Pandavas went to the Garhwal Himalayas. Bhima spotted a bull grazing near Guptakashi and he immediately recognised the bull to be Shiva. Bhima caught Nandi by its tail and hind legs. But the bull disappeared into the ground and later reappeared in parts with the hump raising in Kedarnath, the arms in Tungnath, the face in Rudranath and the and stomach surfacing in Madhyamaheshwar and the hair appearing in Kalpeshwar. Pleased with this, the Pandavas build Temples at all the five places to worship Lord Shiva.