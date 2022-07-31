Kedar Dighe appointed Thane district chief of Thackeray camp

Mumbai, July 31: Kedar Dighe, nephew of Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, has been appointed as the new chief of Thane district, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, by the party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

As per the reports, Anand Dighe is said to be the mentor of Shinde, who rose through the Shiv Sena rank in his political career. The post had fallen vacant after Naresh Mhaske resigned in support of Shinde.

Anita Birje, a close associate of the late Dighe and who headed the women's wing of Sena, has been appointed as "Deputy Leader". Pradip Shinde has been appointed as Thane city Shiv Sena president, Chintamani Kharkhanis as the spokesperson of Thane Shiv Sena, party secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

A rebellion led by Shiv Sena veteran Eknath Shinde and 39 MLAs led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last month.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with Devendra Fadnavis of BJP as deputy CM.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been arrested by in a land scam case by the Enforcement Directorate.