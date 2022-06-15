KEAM admit card 2022 released

New Delhi, Jun 15: The Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical or KEAM admit card 2022 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit cards can be downloaded with the help of the application number and password that is system generated. "KEAM-2022 Admit Card for Engineering and Pharmacy Entrance Examination is available. Candidates who have applied for Engineering/Pharmacy Course can download Admit Card. Login into the Candidate Portal," read a statement on the official website.