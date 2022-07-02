KCR to skip customary airport welcome of PM Modi, again; will receive Yashwant Sinha instead

Rao has announced his support to Sinha in the upcoming presidential polls slated to be held on July 18.

During the arrival of the prime minister on Saturday, only one Telangana Rashtra Samiti minister will be present at the airport for his welcome while all other ministers including the CM will receive Sinha.

Notably, this is for the third time in six months that Rao is skipping the protocol of receiving a visiting prime minister.

Earlier, he had flown to Bengaluru in May when Modi visited the state to attend the 20th annual celebrations at the Indian School of Business (ISB).

In February this year, Rao had remained absent during the prime minister's visit to Hyderabad.

The two-day BJP National Executive meeting will start in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders at Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

PM Modi will attend the meeting and is expected to address the national executive on Sunday.