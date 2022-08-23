KCR is worried as BJP getting massive support in Telangana, says Nadda

We will fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS & KCR will be wiped out," Nadda said. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is often referred to as KCR. Kumar was taken into custody by the police in Jangaon district during a protest and shifted to his residence in Karimnagar.

Kumar's 'padayatra' is going on in Jangaon district and he was taken into custody from Pamnoor, where he was camping, the party said in a release. He was protesting the police action against some BJP activists, who held a demonstration on Monday outside TRS MLC K Kavitha's residence in the state capital over allegations of her link to the Delhi liquor scam, it claimed.

Kumar was taken to his residence in Karimnagar by police, the BJP said. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi lashed out at the state government, accusing it of depriving Kumar, also a Lok Sabha MP, of his democratic rights. This highlights the malafide intention of the state government, he said.