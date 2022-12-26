‘Kavach’ to prevent train accidents soon

Vaishnaw further informed the House that the construction of the new elevated tracks and rail corridors has been taken up on a case to case basis depending upon various factors such as site conditions, availability of land, terrain, encroachment along the alignment, density of built up area etc. The height of elevated railway tracks/corridors varies from place to place depending on site conditions, obligatory points etc, he added.

By the end of March this year, the railways had taken up as many as 183 new rail line projects of total length 20,937 km, including elevated railway track/corridor, costing approximately Rs 4 lakh crore. The projects are in different stages of planning/sanction/execution, out of which 2,831 km length has been commissioned and an expenditure of approximately Rs 1.13 lakh crore has been incurred on these projects.

The details of the projects as given by the minister are as follows: Dumdum to Belgachia (1.1 km), Dakshineswar to Dumdum (6.38 km) and Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Kavi Subash (8.16 km). The above projects are carried out over a total length of 15.64 km, including parts of North-South Corridors.

Similarly, the East-West Corridors (Salt Lake Section-V to Salt Lake Stadium) alone covers 5.8 km, the minister informed the House.