Kashmir: Spiritualism vibrates despite terrorism

He retired as a principal of a government school, is devoted to the great saint-yogi Nidhan Kak, and feels comfortable in his village with his own children and grandchildren. Bhat attained sainthood after the yogi left his mortal remains. The pairs of walnut-wood sandals (paaduka) of yogi are in the Puja room of the Badrinath Bhat.

Bhat has lot to share about the political and spiritual account of districts. He narrated the story of how Sikh rule ended and was replaced by Dogra rule in Kashmir. He said Maharaja Gulab Singh Dogra entered the valley of Kashmir in November 1846 via Pir Panchal route, but on his way to Srinagar, he was feeling disturbed. Gulab Singh was in search of spiritual strength behind him to achieve the throne of Kashmir.

He arrived at Ramoo, a famous village on the Mughal route, one mile away to the west of Harapora, where Nidhan Kak, the Yogi, was living in a cottage. The Yogi was a great saint of high spiritual order. His fame had spread around the adjacent villages to Harapora, Murran, Deeri, Ramoo, in the whole belt of Murran area.