‘Kashmir Files’, called vulgar by leftist Israeli filmmaker, ranked 2nd 'Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022'

Vivek Agnihotri, creator of 'The Kashmir Files', shared the happy news of his film winning the award on his Twitter account. "Happy to receive this priceless award from @IMDb for judging #TheKashmirFiles as the 'Most Popular Film' of 2022. Truly a people's film," he wrote.

New Delhi, De 14: A movie which was constantly undermined and loathed by leftist-liberals has been declared the second 'Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022, according to IMDB, an online database of information related to films, television series, home videos, video games, and streaming content online.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is the only movie to find a place in the IMDB's 'Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022'.

This comes as a boost to the filmmaker and the fans after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the the jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), described Hindi film as "propaganda" and "vulgar" and he was "disturbed and shocked" to see the film being screened at the film festival.

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he said. "I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life", Lapid said.

This created an uproar in the country since the movie spoke about the 1990s exodus of Kashmiri Hindus. His remarks were condemned by the Israeli Ambassador Israeli Ambassador Naor Golin himself.

However, the leftist and liberals were not happy with the movies and blamed the movie of spreading hate.

With the IMDB now honouring the film's director and declaring it as the second 'Most Popular Indian Movies of 2022', the movie has sileced its critics. It is interesting to note that it is the only Bollywood movie in the top five list.

Check Out the Top 10 List: