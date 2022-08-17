Kashmir cops bust terrorist hideout, recover arms and ammunition

Srinagar, Aug 17: The Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation (Caso) in Kutpora, Shopian district. During the operations terrorists hurled grenades promoting a retaliatory fire by the security forces.
The terrorists however managed to escape due not darkness. The police however busted the hideout at a house and recovered arms and ammunition.
It may be recalled that on Sunday, a terrorist was injured during a gunfight with security forces in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. A policeman too sustained injuries in the incident.
"In the ongoing encounter, police personnel Sarfaraz Ahmad got injured. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. The search is still going on," the Kashmir police said.