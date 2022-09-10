Kartavya Path: Not just Indians, it struck a chord with French too

On the first day of its public opening, thousands of visitors, including foreigners, gathered to have the first glimpse of the much-awaited Kartavya Path-the stretch of road from Rashtrapati Bhavan and India Gate.

New Delhi, Sep 10: The newly renovated Kartavya Path, earlier known as Raj Path, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on Thursday, is being admired by not just Indians but foreigners as well, as it was opened to the public after nearly 19 months of renovation on Thursday.

Talking to Oneindia, visitors from France who did not wish to be named, said that the newly renovated site is wonderful. "I have visited the India Gate earlier to watch the Parade on Republic Day, but the site was not as wonderful as it is now after renovation."

Clearly overwhelmed by the grandiosity of the place, one of them said, "It's a nice site to visit. I find it interesting."

Apart from the French, foreigners from other countries were also present there to look at the newly renovated Kartavya Path.

On Friday, at Kartavya Path the main centre of attraction was a drone show, which highlighted the life and legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose.

It was a picturesque sight as around 250 drones lit up over India Gate Friday night. The 10-minute drone show, organised by the ministry of cultural affairs, started at around 8,35 p.m. amid awes and cheers from those present.

Apoorva Joshi, who visited the Kartavya Path with his friends told Oneindia, "The newly renovated site is beautiful. It is giving a sense of patriotism. So much greenery and beauty and yes it is much better than what it was earlier."

He also added, "The drone show that highlighted the legacy of Neta Ji and the way it was presented was a treat to the eyes."

At Kartavya Path, the talk of the town is a 28-feet-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which PM Modi unveiled. The statue was carved out of a monolith block of jet black granite stone.

The cultural show was also organised by the ministry and it sure struck a chord with the visitors as they cheered and celebrated the show.