Karnataka to launch 15-day health campaign to mark PM Modi’s birthday

The initiative is aimed at creating awareness among the people of Karnataka starting from children to the elders, Sudhakar said in a statement. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the campaign at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, the Minister said.

During the campaign, screening of various health parameters and diseases will be covered at healthcare facilities starting from primary health sub-centres to super-speciality hospitals, he added. Various tests including anaemia, thyroid, audiometry, cataract and other non-communicable diseases will be carried out.

Additionally, the campaign will push to vaccinate children, increase the rate of vaccination for the booster dose of the COVID-19 which is currently at 20 per cent, encourage blood donation and organ donation pledges, distribute Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka cards and raise awareness about the importance of general check-ups and regular testing for non-communicable diseases, the Minister said.

"There is very little awareness among people about many diseases, government schemes and testing facilities at PHCs. A person might feel that he/she is fit just by appearance, but, awareness needs to be created that he/she needs to get tested for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension," Sudhakar said.

During the 15-day period, it has been targeted to distribute one crore Ayushman Bharat card, the Minister said adding, currently, 35 lakh cards have been distributed in Karnataka.