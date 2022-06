Bengaluru, Jun 23: The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Time Table 2022 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The exams would begin from June 27 and will go on until July 4 2022. Those students who have applied for the supplementary exams are advised to collect their admit cards through their respective schools. The schools can download these admit cards from the website of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB).