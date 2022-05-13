Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Date, time and how to check online

Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh took Twitter to announce the date of the SSLC result. The exams for Class 10 in the state were conducted between March 28 and April 11 with Covid-19 guidelines in place.

This year over 8 lakh students registered for the exams which were held across 3,440 centres in the state. The Karnataka SSLC Results is expected to be declared in the morning half itself before 1 pm.

How to Check SSLC Results 2022 Online?