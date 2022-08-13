"I never felt like taking photos and selfies all these years. This is a special occasion. So, I took photographs this time," a resident from South Bengaluru said. "It was a sight to behold. We had a great evening taking pics and videos in front of Vidhana Soudha, which looked more beautiful than ever," another person, who travelled with his family and friends said.Many people, passing by Vidhana Soudha, shared the photos and clips on social media sites.

Amid patriotic fervour, Saturday marked the beginning of the three-day grand celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the platinum jubilee of Indian independence, in the Garden city and other parts of Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman besides many ministers in Karnataka government and ruling party MLAs took part in the celebration that will go on till August 15.

In his address, the Governor said, "'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements." This festival is dedicated to the people of the country, who have not only played an important role in bringing India forward in its development journey, but also have the power and ability to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of a self-reliant India, he told the gathering.He stressed on the need to remember the sacrifice and dedication of the freedom fighters as well as strengthen our commitment to the particular purpose and goals, and walk on the ideas and ideals that shaped India.

Bommai launched a mega campaign of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (Tricolour in every house) at the grand steps of the imposing Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power, here.

There was a national flag in every hand at Vidhana Soudha making the event a visual treat. If that was not enough, the saffron, white and green balloons went up in the sky.

The Chief Minister in his speech called upon youth to be ready for the nation building. He also said the country stands first and rest comes later.

Bommai was accompanied by the Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri, Karnataka Ministers V Sunil Kumar, Dr K Sudhakar, Byarthi Basavaraj, K Gopalaiah and Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma.

Nirmala Sitharaman took part in a motorbike rally in the city as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and to promote 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The event was organised by the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Jogupalya in Shantinagar.

Former mayor of BBMP M Goutham Kumar and BJP workers of the area participated in the event.

Sitharaman, who sported the saffron scarf around her shoulder like others in the rally, stood on an open jeep and waved the tricolour she was holding.

The Union Finance Minister also went to many houses and distributed the Indian tricolour with a plea to unfurl it on their buildings as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' (tricolour in every house).

A large number of party workers in their bikes accompanied her throughout the rally.

Jaishankar took part in a 'Prabhat Pheri', a march in Ramanagara district to spread awareness about 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Accompanied by a number of BJP workers sporting saffron scarves around their neck, Jaishankar took out the march in Harohalli village in Kanakapura Taluk.

Slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga', were raised during the rally.