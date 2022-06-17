Karnataka PUC results 2022 releasing tomorrow at 11.30 am

Making the announcement, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said the results would be released at 11.30 am.

Bengaluru, Jun 17: Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board (2nd PUC) results would be announced on Saturday. Candidates who have appeared for PUC II examination can check the results on the official website.

The exams were held from April 22 to May 18 and were taken by 6.84 lakh students, including 3.37 lakh girls.

This exam, too, was held under the COVID-19 shadow but the students attended regular classes for a longer duration compared to the batch which passed out in 2020-21.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams witnessed disruption over the 'hijab' row when the colleges were shut for a week, owing to violent protests.

In 2020 the 2nd PUC results were delayed due to COVID-19. The exams were canceled in 2021 for the same reason.

Candidates will need their roll number and other key details in order to access their results online. The Karnataka PUC results in 2022 once declared will be available on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.