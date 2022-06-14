Karnataka PUC results 2022: Expected date, time and where to check

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Karnataka PUC results 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The Karnataka PUC results 20221 dates have not been announced as yet. However there is speculations that the results could be declared before June 20. The final date will be confirmed by the board. The Karnataka PUC exams were conducted from April 22 2022 to May 18 2022. Around 6 lakh students took the exam this year.