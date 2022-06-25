Karnataka: Mild tremors felt in some Dakshina Kannada villages

Mangaluru, Jun 25: Mild tremors were felt in many parts of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district on Saturday morning, official sources said. Several residents of Sullia said they experienced mild tremors at around 9.10 am.

They said a loud sound was heard when the earth shook for about 45 seconds. Residents of Kallugundi, Sampaje, Goonadka, Aranthodu, Ivarnadu, Thodikkana and Peraje areas in the taluk also felt the tremors.