Karnataka: In Veer Savarkar flex case, police arrest two, find burnt Tricolour

The police said that Sharique had radicalised Jabi, the main accused in the case. The police further added that they found that Maaz and Yasin were their accomplices.

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Shivamogga police have said that the accused persons involved in the stabbing of a Hindu youth in connection with the Savarkar flex removal case was radicalised by one Sharique.

The police also learnt that from the additional material recovered in Shivamogga and the outskirts of Bengaluru that these accused persons had planned on making a bomb. During the searches they found a half burnt National Flag as well.

The accused persons were in search of additional material when the police managed to crack the case. Two persons Yasin and Maaz have been arrested following which raids and search procedures were undertaken at 11 locations, the police have also said.

In August tensions were high in Shivamogga over objections by the members of the Popular Front of India against the portraits of Veer Savarkar put up in the city. The banner depicted 'Hindu Rashtra' with Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

PFI had given a memorandum to police to remove the banner from the circle. Udupi city municipal council had given permission to display the banner for three days as part of the independence day celebrations.