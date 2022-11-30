Karnataka HC dismisses plea against Centre's PFI ban notification

The High Court on Monday had reserved the verdict after hearing all the concerned parties in the case.

A single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna dismissed the petition filed by one Nasir Pasha through his wife. Pasha is currently in judicial custody.

Bengaluru, Nov 30: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed petition questioning the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates by Centre. The PFI activist Nasir Pasha from the state had approached the HC challenging the immediate effect given to the PFI ban by the Centre.

Senior Advocate Jayakumar S. Patil, appearing for the petitioner had argued that it is obligatory on the part of the competent authority to record separate and distinct reasons for bringing into force the ban with immediate effect.

The petitioner had stated that in the year 2007-08, PFI was registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act and it was working for the empowerment of the downtrodden section of the society.

"The organisation which was existing in several states followed and benefited by several persons, declaring the unlawful association with immediate effect that too without specifying any reasons is arbitrary and illegal," the petition stated.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre opposed the plea by saying that required reasons have been provided in the notification to declare the ban and there is nothing illegal in this.

A Government of India notification read that the PFI and its affiliates have been declared unlawful association with immediate effect under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. PFI and its associates or affiliates have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country. They have the potential to disturb public peace and communal harmony of the country, the notification also read.

The government took the decision to ban the outfit for five years after it was found that it was indulging in alleged terror funding.