"It is not in dispute that property belongs to respondent. Petitioner is admitted the title of respondent. From the perusal of the judgment (in a title suit), it is clear that respondent is owner of the property. The petitioner is the licensee and permitted to use (the land) only on two occasions," the Court said, as per Bar and Bench.

Earlier, the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) decided to allow the installation of Ganapati idol for three days at Idagh Maidan in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Hubballi-Dharwad mayor Iresh Anchatageri announced the decision late on Monday after holding a prolonged meeting with elected representatives and officials.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations by a house committee that was constituted by the HDMC to decide on this issue.

"The house committee recommended allowing Ganeshotsav, after gathering opinions and consulting legal experts. It received 28 memoranda in favour of allowing Ganeshotsav and 11 against it," mayor Iresh Anchatgeri said.

Based on the report of the house panel, after detailed discussion it has been decided to permit Ganesha festival celebrations for three days, he said, of the six organisations that had sought permission to install a Ganesha idol, one will be chosen and the remaining are requested to extend their cooperation in celebrating the festival harmoniously.

The decision was arrived at despite opposition by Congress members of the house panel.

The mayor said that the Congress, which had initially endorsed setting up the house panel in the council meeting, subsequently changed its stand and did not participate in its meetings.

However, they participated in Monday's meeting only to register their opposition to the formation of the committee and its decision, he said.