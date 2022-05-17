Karnataka govt has taken away our powers: Election Commission tells High Court

. .

On asking why the Commission had approached the court instead of following the apex court's orders, the counsel informed the Court that the State Government had withdrawn the Election Commission's power on delimitation of constituencies and drawing up the reservation list.

Without these the State EC was unable to announce the election schedule. The State had formed a separate panel for the delimitation and reservation even though the EC had completed the exercise on its own.

The EC had challenged this before the High Court. The court observed that a detailed examination of the petition was necessary and adjourned the hearing to May 23. PTI