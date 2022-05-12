Karnataka government passes ordinance on anti-conversion bill through ordinance

"Till then the ordinance will be in place," ANI quoted Araga Jnanendra as saying. However, Congress has been vehemently opposing the bill. "I don't know why the Karnataka government is in such a hurry to pass the anti-conversion bill in its Cabinet meeting today through ordinance," the KPCC President DK Shivakumar said.

"There is no incident of conversion in Karnataka. BJP is playing appeasement politics. We totally oppose the anti-conversion bill," the Congress leader told Republic.

He advised the state government to take an ordinance on some development agenda or giving employment to the youth.

The "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021" was passed in December 2021. It provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The proposed bill is also said to have made a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. With regard to cases of mass conversion, the bill proposes 3-10 years jail term and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.