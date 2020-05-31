Karnataka: Government issues fresh rules for inter-State travel

The state government has issued revised protocol for inter-state travel during the 'Unlock 1' period, effective from 1 June.

Self- registration on Seva Sindhu app is mandatory but no approval (or e-pass) is required to travel Monday onwards.

The state mandates seven-day hospital isolation for symptomatic patients and immediate Covid-19 test on arrival.

If found positive, the passenger will be shifted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital or if found negative, no further test will be required.

For those coming from Maharashtra, seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory even for asymptomatic travellers, which will be followed by seven days of home quarantine.

Special category passengers coming from Maharashtra who are asymptomatic will be exempted from institutional quarantine but will have to go through 14-day home quarantine.

These passengers are those who had a death in the family, pregnant women, children aged below 10 years, elderly aged above 60 years and have a serious illness.

There will be no hand stamping of business travellers from Maharashtra and they will also be exempted from quarantine if they have a return ticket dated within seven days of arrival and a Covid negative test certificate.

Travellers from all other states should undergo 14-day home quarantine, said Karnataka Health Department.

Karnataka on Sunday reported its biggest-ever single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 299 more testing positive for the disease, thus breaching the 3,000-mark. Two more people died of the virus taking the toll to 51, the health department said.

So far 3,221 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state including 1,218 discharges, 1,950 active cases, the department said in a bulletin.