Karnataka Congress leader brandishes sword on Tipu Jayanti

B S Zameer Ahmed Khan, a Congress MLA from Chamrajpet addressed the media while holding the sword. He also posted images of himself on Twitter holding the sword.

The Mysore Tiger Hazrat Tipu Sultan Jayanti celebrations organized by leaders Nawaz Pasha and others at Guddahalli Auto Station under JJR Nagar Ward of Chamarajpet Assembly Constituency and wished him well. Local Congress leaders were present on this occasion, he wrote in a tweet in Kannada.

Tipu Sultan has been a subject of contention since 2015 after the Congress and BJP fought over the need to celebrate Tipu Jayanti in the state. During the Congress rule, the then chief minister, Siddaramaiah announced in 2017 that Tipu Jayanti will be celebrated on November 10 every year.