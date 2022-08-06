Karnataka CM Bommai tests Covid positive, cancels Delhi trip

Bengaluru, Aug 6: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and that his trip to New Delhi stands cancelled. He said he has isolated himself at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in the last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled," Bommai tweeted.