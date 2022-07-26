Kargil Vijay Diwas: Know about the first 2 officers martyred in Kargil War | Oneindia News*Explainer

New Delhi, July 26: The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil conflict with Pakistan nineteen years ago. There were heavy casualities on both sides during the three-month conflict with the Indian side losing nearly 500 personnel.

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year for three days to commemorate India's emphatic victory against Pakistan and to remember the supreme sacrifice of 500 bravehearts who laid down their lives for the country. Every year, the Army organises functions and events across the country to honour the war heroes.

During the war, the Indian Army evicted Pakistani intruders and succeeded in recapturing the Tiger Hill and other posts as a part of Operation Vijay.

. .

The Kargil war, lasted for 60 days and ended on July 26 and led to 527 deaths on India's side.

Here are some facts about the Kargil War: