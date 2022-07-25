Kanwar Yatra 2022 in Pics

Women Kanwariyas carrying 'Kanwad' pass through a street

Jabalpur: Women Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) carrying 'Kanwad' pass through a street during the holy month of Shravan, in Jabalpur, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kanwariyas in Taj Mahal Backdrop

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) during their pilgrimage in the holy month of 'Shravan', in the backdrop of the Taj Mahal, in Agra, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

A Muslim man takes a selfie with a Kanwariya

A Muslim man takes a selfie with a Kanwariya as he carries holy water from the Ganga river, during the 'Kanwar Yatra' in the month of 'Shravan' at Maujpur in East Delhi, Friday, July 22, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Kanwariyas carrying holy water

Kanwariyas carrying holy water walk down a road during their pilgrimage in the auspicious month of 'Shravan', in Prayagraj, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carry holy water in Delhi

Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' carry holy water from the Ganga river during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan', in New Delhi, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Kanwariyas pass through a street in Jabalpur

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pass through a street during the holy month of Shravan, in Jabalpur, Monday, July 25, 2022. (PTI Photo) (

Lord Shiva devotees or 'Kanwariyas' Posing for a Photo

Phul Chand, a native of Madhya Pradesh, poses for a picture during his 'Kanwar Yatra' at a railway station, in Patna, Thursday, July 21, 2022. The Singrauli resident, father of two, is currently undertaking the ardous journey bare foot from Bihar's Sultanganj to Jharkhand's Deoghar. (PTI Photo)

Muslims Shower Flower Petals on Kanwariyas

People belonging to Muslim community shower flower petals on Kanwariyas as they carry holy water from the Ganga river during the 'Kanwar Yatra' in the month of 'Shravan', at Maujpur in East (PTI)

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva

Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva as they return from Haridwar after collecting holy water from the Ganga river, during the holy month of 'Shravan', in Meerut, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kanwariyas wait to board a train to reach Baidyanath Dham

Kanwariyas wait to board a train to reach Baidyanath Dham during the holy month of 'Shravan' at a railway station in Patna, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)