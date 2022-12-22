'Kantara' joining the Oscars race is not the proudest moment at all

Many celebrities too joined the fans to appreciate the content and the electrifying performance given by Rishab Shetty. Even as the movie is basking in this gigantic success, Hombale Films has submitted the movie to 'For Your Consideration' category in Oscars Award, similar to the way SS Rajamouli sent his 'RRR' to the Academy Awards.

New Delhi, Dec 22: Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' has become a feather Sandalwood's cap. A movie, which was initially, made by for Kannada audience, crossed the borders and won the hearts of the cine-goers across the nation.

'Kantara' has been sent to Academy Award by Hombale Films. Should we really be proud of this moment?

Producer Vijay Kiragandur confirmed the development and told a news website that they sent the film at the last moment. "We have submitted our application for Oscars for Kantara and have our fingers crossed as the final nominations are yet to come," he said. He added, "Kantara as a story is so rooted that we hope it can find a voice worldwide as well."

Should We Celebrate the Oscar-sending Moment?

The news has been welcomed by fans as they consider it as the biggest moment of the Sandalwood history. But should we celebrate the occasion as the biggest moment of Sandalwood?

Indians have a belief that getting recognised by a foreign country is a major acknowledgement. In that case many critically acclaimed movies made in Kannada have been screened at international film festivals and won awards too. But these movies have been hardly watched by our audience.

However, in case of 'Kantara', it has been watched by crores of Kannadigas. Above this fact, the movie has managed to get huge appreciation from the Telugu and Hindi audiences as well. Estimates say that the movie has minted around Rs 80 crore in Kannada and over Rs 60 crore from the Telugu market. In addition to it, the movie has made over $2 million business from Kannada and Telugu versions.

Are these small achievements? How many movies made in Kannada (apart from 'KGF' series) has managed to strike gold at the non-Kannada market?

From Rajinikanth to Anil Kapoor, 'Kantara' Garnered Appreciation Everywhere

Keeping the business part aside, look at how Rishab Shetty and 'Kantara' are being applauded by non-Kannada artists and audience. The Kannada movie has been lauded by many dignitaries across the country. Nawazuddin Siddiqu, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Agnihotri, Urmila Matondkar, Anil Kapoor and a few others from Bollywood, Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Karthi, Allu Arjun, Prithviraj Sukumaran and many other big names have showered praises for the Rishab Shetty's creation.

When was the last time that so many celebrities hailed a Kannada film or artist? Despite huge success, 'KGF 2' was not praised by so many celebrities. Isn't? Even Sudeep had not got so much of praises when his 'Eega' became a South sensation a decade ago. Even blockbusters from Tamil, Telugu or Hindi did not garner such pan-India acceptance.

If it was not enough, Rishab Shetty has been giving interviews to so many Delhi-based news channels that no Kannada star had given till date.

Such an acknowledgement, love, affection and success will be much bigger than getting an international award. Let's us not forget that we are a country of 139 crore and winning their hearts will be much greater feat than bagging an Oscars, which has, anyway, been biased towards the Indian cinema.