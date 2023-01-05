Kantara actor Kishore calls 'KGF 2' a mindless film, creates controversy

In an interview, the actor, who was recently seen in blockbuster 'Kantara', said that he had not watched 'KGF 2'. "I don't know If is right or wrong but I haven't watched KGF 2. It is not my type of cinema. It is a personal choice. I would rather watch a small film that is not successful but deals with something serious than something that is mindless."

Interestingly, Kishore's 'Kantara' and Yash's 'KGF' franchise are made by Hombale Films.

'KGF 2', directed by Prashanth Neel remains one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema in 2022. The movie had minted over Rs 1250 crore at the worldwide box office.

This is not the first time where Kishore has made bold comment. Following the massive success of 'Kantra', many BJP leaders watched the movie and praised the content. In fact, Rishab Shetty had said that 'Boota Kola' was part of a Hindu culture.

However, Kishore had a different take on the issue and had warned people not to fall prey to the "brokers of hatred".

"Think for a moment before falling prey to the brokers of hatred, who have already hijacked the national anthem, flag, logo and poets, who have used and abused crores of freedom fighters including Patel Gandhi Bose Nehru, just for Vote (sic)," he wrote on Instagram.

In the post, captioned 'Kantara and Dharma', he appealed people not to politicise 'Kantara'. "Like any good movie, Kantara is uniting the people of the country surpassing the borders of caste, religion and language. Through entertainment, people are being made aware of many social issues. By using such a movie to incite superstition and bigotry and divide people, the greatest of successes can become greatest of failures for humanity (sic)," he added.

Meanwhile, Kishore has clarified that his Twitter account has not been suspended for violating Twitter rules. "Just to avoid unnecessary misconceptions about the suspension of my Twitter account. My Twitter account was not suspended because of any of my posts," he wrote. "I have come to know that it was because of hacking on December 20, 2022. Twitter has promised necessary action," the actor added.