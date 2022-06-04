Kanpur violence: Strict action will be taken against those involved, says UP CM

. .

Police reached the spot immediately and tried to control the situation. Two persons were injured in the incident. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) of the state Prashant Kumar said, 18 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Twelve companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order and senior officers are keeping an eye over the situation.

In a virtual meeting, from Gorakhpur, with the police and administrative heads of all the districts, the Chief Minister said, additional police force must be deployed in Kanpur if necessary. He also ordered the police to identify and report all illegal religious structures at public places in the state within 15 days. He said, it must be ensured that no religious activity should be held on roads.