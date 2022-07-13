Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar shot at, escapes unhurt

Belagavi (KTK), July 13: Kannada actor Shivaranjan Bolannavar escaped unhurt when unknown assailants fired three rounds at him near his residence in Bailhongal and fled, police said on Wednesday.

"The actor was the target, but he is safe. A hunt is on for the assailants," a police officer told PTI. He said the actor had gone to visit his parents in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.