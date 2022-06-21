Kannada actor Diganth injures neck in Goa during adventure activity

Bengaluru, Jun 21: Kannada actor Diganth was airlifted from Goa to Bengaluru after he suffered a serious neck injury. According to reports, the actor is learnt to have been on a family trip.

Diganth hurt himself while attempting a summersault near a beach. The 38-year-old was given first-aid in a hospital in Goa before he was airlifted to Bengaluru. He is set to receive treatment at the Manipal hospital.