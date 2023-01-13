Kanjhawala death case: 11 Delhi cops on duty in PCR, pickets suspended for negligence

New Delhi, Jan 13: Following the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, Delhi police on Friday suspended the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 12 kilometres.

All of 11 police belong to the Rohini district police, which oversees outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, where the horrifying incident took place.

The 11 Policemen of Rohini District that have been suspended include two Sub Inspectors, four Assistant Sub Inspectors, four Head Constables, and one Constable. Six of them were on PCR duty and five were at the picket on the day of the incident.

The development comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended the suspension of police personnel on duty at the time of the incident.

The MHA also directed the Delhi Police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.

The MHA directed the city police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices in the Delhi hit-and-run case.