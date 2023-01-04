Kanjhawala accident: DCW chief says Anjali’s friend needs to be acted upon

The Delhi police recorded Nidhi's statement who was with the 20 year old woman who died after being entangled in a Baleno which drove from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. Maliwal demanded a probe against Nidhi who has been appearing on television interviews as well.

New Delhi, Jan 04 : Delhi commission for women chief, Swati Maliwal has demanded a probe against Nidhi, who was with Anjali when the horrific accident took place on New Year's night.

Maliwal demanded a probe abasing Nidhi as she left her friend dying on the road and also made claims such as Anjali was drunk that night. The Delhi commission for women chief said that this amounted to character assassination.

Today when the police caught Anjali's friend, she appeared on television talking nonsense about Anjali. The girl who saw her friend dying on the road, instead of helping her went home and slept. How can she be believed? Anjali's character association has begun, Swati Maliwal said.

Nidhi had claimed that Anjali was drunk, but insisted on riding the scooter. Nidhi insisted that it was the issue that they both were fighting about as seen on the CCTV footage.

The hotel manager in his statement told the police that Nidhi and Anjali were fighting before they left the hotel at around 1.30 am. Both were arguing. When I told them not to fight, they went downstairs are started fighting, after which both of them went on the scooter, the manager said.

Some boys that both of them spoke with at the hotel have been detained. The hotel authorities said that those boys had a separate room booked. Nidhi in her statement said that both of them had gone to the hotel to meet some boys.

It was only two days after the incident that the police learnt that Anjali was not alone when the car dragged her to death. Nidhi who was with her said that she was scared and hence ran home.

The five men who were during the car claimed that they did to understand that the rider of the scooter they hit was trapped under the car. Nidhi said that Anjali was yelling, but the car did not stop and they deliberately killed her. Nidhi also rejected the claim that the music in the car was blaring.