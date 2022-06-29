Kanhaiya Lal’s killing only shows the deep, dangerous pattern by Islamists to target Hindus

While the Udaipur killing clearly looks like a case of targeted killing this is not the first such incident that has been reported. South India and Punjab have seen several such killings. While in South India the targeted killings have been effected by the radical Islamists, in Punjab it is the Khalistan forces.

In March the NIA took over the probe into the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. It was learnt that the act was committed with the intention of striking terror and create unrest amidst the hijab row in Karnataka. 'And whereas the motive of the accused persons in the case appears to be striking terror in the society and create communal disharmony by using a lethal weapon. And whereas the Central Government thinks that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act 2008 has been committed and having regard to the gravity of the offence and its ramifications on national security, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency,' the FIR stated.

Prior to this the NIA has probed the murder of RSS leader Rudresh who was hacked to death in October 2016 in Bengaluru. The killing of BJP leaders Shirish Bengali and Pranesh Misty in Gujarat and the murder of Hindu Munnani activist K P Suresh Kumar have also been probed by the NIA.

If one looks at these case closely there is a clear pattern to the murder of Hindu activists in several states. These cases have one thing in common and the crime is committed with an objective of murdering Hindu leaders, inciting communal violence and also forcing terrorist groups that are inspired by the ideology of the Islamic State.

In 2019, the NIA took over the the probe into the Ramalingam murder case. he arrested was identified as one Shali alias Muden Ahmed Shali, a 51 year old resident of Thenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Earlier the NIA had arrested Mohammad Faruk, near Trichy. The case pertains to the brutal attack and murder of Ramalingam by radical Islamists on February 5 2019.

Muden Ahmed Shali was head of the dawah team that had entered into an altercation with Ramalingam on the morning of 5th February, 2019 and the accused had also participated in the subsequent conspiracy meetings, wherein it was decided to attack Ramalingam, the NIA said.

The NIA in a dossier speaks about the Darul Khada an outfit comprising Muslim scholars, social workers and advocates. The NIA says that they run a parallel judiciary which settles a host of issues. The NIA dossier also states that in July 2009, a Kerala level declaration was passed by the Darul Khada in Malappuram in which it had called upon the Muslim community not to attend civil courts, but get all issues sorted out by it.