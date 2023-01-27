Kangana slams comedian who mocked PM Modi over 'Pathaan' success

He then called the audience's response to 'Pathaan' as it was "a silent revolt" against the BJP, RSS and the right-wing brigade. He posted, "I don't think the movie is great or pathbreaking in terms of script and making - but the response in terms of reactions & collections is slap in the faces of those who have been after Bollywood for no rhyme or reason. Its a silent revolt by the public against the RW brigade. [sic]"

Kangana Ranaut slammed his tweets saying that the film industry cannot be silent on such political statements if they complain when they are targeted by the right-wing brigade. "Warning: If film industry doesn't want to bear the burnt of political propaganda than they should condemn such propaganda using their films, tum khelo toh game hai hum khelein toh shame hai, aisa nahi chalega bhai... baad mein mat rona hum toh artists hai abhi se aukat mein raho, [sic]" she tweeted.

In her follow tweets, the actress said, "If success of Pathan is openly and shamelessly associated with success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party ( congress) then why film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them ? First decide whether films / art is political or not... cont

If yes then fight opposition righteously aisa nahi ho sakta when you win toh you make films political and rub in our faces and when we win you cry foul and shame us by calling us RW bigots who are exploiting art for political agenda... logic ki maa bahen mat karo sudhar jao. [sic]"

Earlier, in the thread of tweets, Kangana wrote, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let's be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India's love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan... it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies... Lekin all those who are having high hopes please note... Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai... goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram... Jai Shri Ram."

'Pathaan' had met with a lot of protests before the release of the movie over 'Besharam Rang' song. Some BJP leaders and right-wing groups had called for a ban on the release of the movie.

However, the protests simmered down last week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked party leaders not to make unnecessary comments about films.