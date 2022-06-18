Kangana Ranaut extends support to Agnipath scheme

Kangana, who has been vocal a supporter of the BJP-led central government, compared the newly launched 'Agnipath' scheme to that of the selection process of the traditional Gurukul systems. "In olden days everyone went to Gurukul its almost like that it's just that they getting paid to do it, shocking percentage of youth that's getting destroyed in drugs and PUBg needs these reforms...appreciate the government for taking these initiatives," Kangana added.

. .

The Centre launched the scheme on Tuesday, saying youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure while 25 per cent of the recruits will be retained for regular service. The upper age limit was raised to 23 years on Thursday as the protests against the new model for enrolment of soldiers into the Army, Navy and Air Force spread.

PTI