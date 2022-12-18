Kamal Haasan to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states.

Chennai, Dec 18: Top star and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he would take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on December 24 in Delhi.

According to the party, Haasan, addressing office bearers here, said he has been invited by Rahul Gandhi to participate in the Yatra.