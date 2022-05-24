Justin Bieber in India: When, where to buy tickets and what is the cost

The concert is scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale from June 4 on BookMyShow, with the pre-sale window opening on June 2. Tickets are priced from ₹ 4,000 onwards.

The tour will close out the year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023. Additional dates have also been announced for Dubai, Bahrain, Sydney, Manila, Amsterdam, London and Dublin.

These new shows come right after Bieber's 2022 North American tour, which kicked off in San Diego on February 18.

The New Delhi gig would mark the 28-year-old Grammy winner's second visit to India post his 2017 Purpose World Tour.

